What you need to know
- The online Apple Store is now down ahead of iPhone 13 pre-orders.
- Pre-orders begin at 05:00 PDT.
As iPhone buyers get ready to place their pre-orders Apple has taken its online store down to prepare. At 05:00 PDT, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in all of their various colors and storage options will be available for pre-order.
Whether Apple needs to take its store offline for these launches anymore is a matter of debate, but it definitely helps to build the buzz and excitement as we wait to instruct Apple which iPhone we want come launch day — Friday, September 24.
The new iPhone 13 lineup includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the latter set to be the best iPhone ever in terms of performance thanks to its five-core GPU and a massive 6.7-inch screen. The smaller iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini only have four cores, for comparison.
While iPhone 13 is the only new product going up for pre-order today, it won't be the only product launching next week. Both the new iPad and refreshed iPad mini are already available for pre-order, although anyone wanting to get in on the act now will need to wait for the store to come back online.
Unsure how to buy an iPhone? Our guide covers the very best way to buy your new iPhone and we'll also help you choose the best iPhone 13 color to go for, too.
I'm all set for the big iPhone 13 pre-order rush of 2021 — are you?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
