As iPhone buyers get ready to place their pre-orders Apple has taken its online store down to prepare. At 05:00 PDT, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in all of their various colors and storage options will be available for pre-order.

Whether Apple needs to take its store offline for these launches anymore is a matter of debate, but it definitely helps to build the buzz and excitement as we wait to instruct Apple which iPhone we want come launch day — Friday, September 24.

The new iPhone 13 lineup includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the latter set to be the best iPhone ever in terms of performance thanks to its five-core GPU and a massive 6.7-inch screen. The smaller iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini only have four cores, for comparison.