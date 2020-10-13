Apple has just taken its online Apple Store down ahead of today's "Hi, Speed" event. We're expecting four new iPhone 12 models and possibly much, much more to be announced and it's already getting exciting.

Today comes at the end of months upon months of rumors, guesswork, and generally wonderment and it's now just a matter of hours before we see what Apple has been working on. We're also hopeful that the recently announced iPad Air 4 will also go on sale.