What you need to know
- The Apple Store is down.
- New iPhones are coming.
- This is not a drill.
Apple has just taken its online Apple Store down ahead of today's "Hi, Speed" event. We're expecting four new iPhone 12 models and possibly much, much more to be announced and it's already getting exciting.
Today comes at the end of months upon months of rumors, guesswork, and generally wonderment and it's now just a matter of hours before we see what Apple has been working on. We're also hopeful that the recently announced iPad Air 4 will also go on sale.
If all goes according to expectations, Apple will announce two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models today. At least two of them will go up for pre-order this Friday, October 16 with deliveries taking place a week later. Some speculation has the smallest iPhone 12 and largest iPhone 12 Pro arriving next month due to production constraints, however.
Which product are you most looking forward to? Shout out in the comments below! And don't forget to watch along at home!
