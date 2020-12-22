What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out an Apple Fitness+ avenue to its retail stores.
- The display showcases the service itself as well as compatible accessories.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores have begun rolling out new dynamic displays that showcase the company's new Apple Fitness+ workout subscription service.
Apple Stores are motivating customers to try Apple Fitness+ with dynamic new displays and a curated selection of third-party workout equipment. The new fixtures rolled out to select Apple Stores today and highlight the seamless integration between Apple hardware and the subscription service.
In addition to showing off Apple Fitness+ workouts on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, it features Apple Watches that display your workout metrics.
Set against a wooden backdrop, the new Fitness+ Avenue features two Apple Watches paired with an iPhone and iPad that offer workout metrics and sample workouts from the Fitness+ library. Each demo is synchronized to a row of iPad mini display tiles below that play workout animations corresponding to the workout types in the Fitness app.
In addition to showing off the service itself, the display also showcases a number of accessories that help you get the most out of your workout.
Shelving carries demo iPhones displayed on the Elevation Lab GoStand, a collection of first-party accessories, and third-party workout equipment. Current offerings include the Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand, Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, AirPods, and Powerbeats Pro. This collection of accessories will evolve and grow over time.
In addition to checking out these accessories in an Apple Store, Apple has also launched an Equipment page on the Apple Fitness+ website that shows off the accessories it recommends when using the subscription service.
