Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores have begun rolling out new dynamic displays that showcase the company's new Apple Fitness+ workout subscription service.

Apple Stores are motivating customers to try Apple Fitness+ with dynamic new displays and a curated selection of third-party workout equipment. The new fixtures rolled out to select Apple Stores today and highlight the seamless integration between Apple hardware and the subscription service.

In addition to showing off Apple Fitness+ workouts on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, it features Apple Watches that display your workout metrics.