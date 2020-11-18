Reported by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 12 devices are experiencing issues with their displays. The outlet has obtained an internal document that the company shared with its Apple Authorized Service Providers that talks about a number of issues currently being reported.

In an internal document obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged an issue with some iPhone 12 displays exhibiting flickering, a green or gray glow, or other unintended lighting variations under some conditions.

According to the document, Apple is asking service providers to refrain from attempting to repair the device. The company seems to indicate that the issue is software-related and should be fixed with an upcoming iOS update.

Apple has advised technicians to avoid servicing affected iPhones, at least for now, and instead inform customers that they should keep their iPhone up to date with the latest iOS version. This guidance suggests that Apple may be confident that it can fix the issue in a future software update.

The display issues being described here have affected all models of the new iPhone 12 lineup. According to users, it occurs intermittently when the phone's brightness is set below 90%.

Many users are experiencing the issue on iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and seemingly even the first two iOS 14.3 betas. The flickering or glowing is not always persistent, disappearing after a short time for some customers.

iOS 14.3 is expected to be released to the public in December, so hopefully, that update will fix the display for the customers currently experiencing the issue.