What you need to know
- Apple has acknowledged display issues with iPhone 12 models.
- It indicates that it may be a software issue that will be fixed in an upcoming iOS update.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 12 devices are experiencing issues with their displays. The outlet has obtained an internal document that the company shared with its Apple Authorized Service Providers that talks about a number of issues currently being reported.
In an internal document obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged an issue with some iPhone 12 displays exhibiting flickering, a green or gray glow, or other unintended lighting variations under some conditions.
According to the document, Apple is asking service providers to refrain from attempting to repair the device. The company seems to indicate that the issue is software-related and should be fixed with an upcoming iOS update.
In the document, shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple says that it is aware of customer reports related to this issue and is investigating. Apple has advised technicians to avoid servicing affected iPhones, at least for now, and instead inform customers that they should keep their iPhone up to date with the latest iOS version. This guidance suggests that Apple may be confident that it can fix the issue in a future software update.
The display issues being described here have affected all models of the new iPhone 12 lineup. According to users, it occurs intermittently when the phone's brightness is set below 90%.
Based on customer reports, the issue appears to occur when the display brightness is set to around 90% or lower. Many users are experiencing the issue on iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and seemingly even the first two iOS 14.3 betas. The flickering or glowing is not always persistent, disappearing after a short time for some customers.
iOS 14.3 is expected to be released to the public in December, so hopefully, that update will fix the display for the customers currently experiencing the issue.
Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy hails 'fundamental breakthrough' of M1
We sat down with Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy to chat djay, Apple silicon, and the importance of the M1 chip.
Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign
Sketch is a popular design and prototyping app and it just got its big macOS Big Sur refresh.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
Swim with your iPhone 12 without a worry about that warranty
You don't want to take any chance of compromising your iPhone 12's warranty. Since water damage is not covered by the warranty, provide extra water protection with a waterproof case and indulge in all the underwater photography you like.