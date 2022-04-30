Apple has teased a new Behind the Mac video that will show how the people at Skywalker Sound make the audio that goes into some of the world's most famous movies. The new video will air on May 4th — the date that has become known as Star Wars Day among fans of the franchise.

Apple regularly releases Behind the Mac videos on its YouTube channel, all with the aim of showing how people use Macs — especially in creative settings. Skywalker Sound is the outfit that handles audio for Star Wars movies and it does so using Macs. In the new video, we'll get to see how Apple's computers and other tools are used to create the sounds we so often take for granted.