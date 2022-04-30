What you need to know
- Apple has shared a teaser for a new Behind the Mac video that will show how audio is made for the Star Wars movies.
- The new YouTube video will include Skywalker Sound, the outfit responsible for making the audio for Star Wars movies.
Apple has teased a new Behind the Mac video that will show how the people at Skywalker Sound make the audio that goes into some of the world's most famous movies. The new video will air on May 4th — the date that has become known as Star Wars Day among fans of the franchise.
Apple regularly releases Behind the Mac videos on its YouTube channel, all with the aim of showing how people use Macs — especially in creative settings. Skywalker Sound is the outfit that handles audio for Star Wars movies and it does so using Macs. In the new video, we'll get to see how Apple's computers and other tools are used to create the sounds we so often take for granted.
On May the 4th, go behind the Mac at Skywalker Sound to meet the artists who make the sounds of a galaxy far, far away.
Apple has long marketed Macs as the go-to machines for creatives. The recent release of the Mac Studio is a prime example of that, as is the costly Pro Display XDR. Apple would definitely suggest that the Mac Studio is the best Mac for creatives whether they're making 3D art, recording audio, or just about anything else thanks to the huge computational power afforded by Apple silicon.
We still have a few days left before May 4th rolls around, but we can already tell that this is one Behind the Mac video that is going to be very popular on YouTube.
