Apple's Experiments team is back at it with their latest videography tests using the iPhone 13 Pro.

Today, Apple posted a new video to its YouTube channel that showcases the power of the new camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The video, titled "Experiments VI: Movie Magic," shows how the team was able to use the new iPhone and practical effects to create a number of scenes in space.

You can watch the shots and how they created them in the video below: