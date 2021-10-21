What you need to know
- Apple has released a new "Experiments" video on the iPhone 13 Pro.
- The new video, titled "Movie Magic," uses the iPhone 13 Pro and practical effects to tell a space story.
- The entire iPhone 13 lineup is available now.
Apple's Experiments team is back at it with their latest videography tests using the iPhone 13 Pro.
Today, Apple posted a new video to its YouTube channel that showcases the power of the new camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The video, titled "Experiments VI: Movie Magic," shows how the team was able to use the new iPhone and practical effects to create a number of scenes in space.
You can watch the shots and how they created them in the video below:
Commissioned by Apple.
With the new iPhone 13 Pro, you can shoot practical special effects that look just like the movies.
If you want to see even more of the experiments ran on the iPhone camera, the company has an entire playlist dedicated to the videos.
Apple released the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max back in September. The new iPhones feature upgraded processors, camera systems, battery life, and displays.
