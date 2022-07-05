Apple released its latest Apple TV 4K back in 2021. The newest generation of the streaming box didn't get a redesign but, instead, threw in a new chip that enabled higher refresh rates. The remote, however, was completely redesigned after years of complaints, making it bigger and better. That upgrade got all of us through a couple of years but the time has come again where we must all start to wonder — what's next for the Apple TV? Thankfully, the rumor mill is already flush with ideas and interestingly, in some cases, makes the argument that we could be on the precipice of an entirely new Apple TV model. Here's everything we know so far about the Apple TV (2022). What will the Apple TV (2022) be called?

The heading of this section may have already given us the answer. Since the original inception of the Apple TV, every Apple TV has been called...the Apple TV. The only time there has been a change was when the company came out with a 4K-enabled model that was quite aptly named the Apple TV 4K. However, the rumors of a more affordable Apple TV continue to grow, with some saying that it could come in the form of a streaming stick similar to ones offered by Amazon and Roku. If that is the case, we could be due for the third name in the Apple TV lineup — maybe the Apple TV mini? Will the Apple TV (2022) get a redesign?

There currently aren't any rumors that the actually Apple TV box itself is in store for a redesign yet. The most recent redesign was when the company originally introduced the Apple TV 4K which was basically a taller version of the Apple TV HD, much like how the Mac Studio looks like someone stretched out a Mac mini. As mentioned above, there are rumors that Apple could release an Apple TV stick as a competitor to low-cost streaming devices from Amazon and Roku, but those rumors are shaky at best right now. Apple is also not one to sacrifice user experience for the sake of cost, so unless it has figured out how to pack the full Apple TV experience into such a device, it's unlikely that we'll see one from the company anytime soon. Is there a new Apple TV model on the way?

For 2022, the best guess we have so far regarding what kind of models we can expect from the Apple TV lineup is the same as it ever was. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least one of the new Apple TV models is expected to get an upgrade to the A14 chip as well as an extra gig of RAM. The current Apple TV 4K, released in 2021, is powered by the A12 chip, so it's likely that Gurman is referring to the next generation of the high-end model. The new Apple TV, code-named J255, is in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM. That compares with the A12 chip announced as part of the 2021 Apple TV last year and could be useful for additional gaming capabilities rolling out in tvOS 16." The high-end Apple TV might not be the only model due for an upgrade this year. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is working on a new "affordable" Apple TV that will be released by the end of this year as well. The analyst says that it will be "a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure." It's unclear if that means the company will introduce an entirely new Apple TV model to its lineup (like a streaming stick) or if will both update and drop the cost of the Apple TV HD. There are even rumors that Apple may be on the verge of adding the Apple TV HD to the company's vintage list. Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors." Either would be a good move, as the base model Apple TV HD still starts at $149. What kind of chip and connectivity will the new Apple TV (2022) have?

As previously mentioned, it does look like the company is working on a new Apple TV model that will feature the A14 processor as well as an additional 1GB of RAM. Gurman says that the extra processing power may be used to increase gaming capabilities. Our own Gerald Lynch talked about what the overall performance boost could mean for gaming on the Apple TV. Considering that the current Apple TV 4K runs the A12 processor, Gurman is likely talking about an update to the Apple TV 4K rather than the Apple TV HD. It's unclear if the more affordable model will also get a boost to the chip. As far connectivity, the new Apple TV doesn't really need much in terms of upgrades, especially the Apple TV 4K. That model already comes packed with HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6, Thread, Bluetooth 5, and IR, so there isn't much need for upgrades there. The Apple TV HD, however, is due for major upgrades. Both the chip and connectivity technologies are much older than the 4K model, so it would be great to see Apple bring that model up to date. Are we getting a new Siri Remote with the new Apple TV (2022)?