Apple TV 4K 2022 confirmed: Specs, price, model differences, release date and more

Apple TV has always been a bit of an outlier in the Cupertino company’s product line-up. A “hobby” project for founder Steve Jobs, it’s become increasingly important as Apple puts more emphasis on the services it supports, such as Apple TV Plus streaming, and Apple Arcade gaming.

After some scrutiny of previous models, Apple has finally lifted the lid on the 2022 Apple TV 4K revision of its TV streaming box – in two distinct flavors. Revealed via press release rather than the fanfare of a launch event, it promises some modest upgrades and some big ones, not to mention a price cut – but points to a much brighter future for the Apple TV experience overall.

From the Apple TV 4K specs sheet to its release date and pricing, here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s brand-new streaming devices.

The 2022 revision of the Apple TV 4K streaming box was revealed on October 18, 2022, ahead of a November 4, 2022 release date. Pre-orders are open now, with the 2022 Apple TV 4K price starting at $129 (opens in new tab).

Two models will be available – the first at that $129 price point offers Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB of storage, while the second costs $149 and offers 128GB of storage, Ethernet connectivity on top of Wi-Fi, and increased smart home functionality.

That’s significantly cheaper than last year’s Apple TV 4K pricing in both cases, which cost $179. And that’s still with each Apple TV shipping with the mic-packing Siri remote.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K 2022: Specs and features

At a glance, the 2022 Apple TV 4K models look just like their predecessors. Both are small, palm-sized cubes, black with the Apple logo etched on top. They connect to a TV over an HDMI connection, and while the cheaper one offers only Wi-Fi connectivity, the more expensive model has an Ethernet port, too.

It’s under the hood where things get a bit more exciting, though. Each now uses the A15 Bionic chip, a powerful chipset that was introduced with the iPhone 13 line-up, and continues into the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus handsets. This is a significant upgrade for the Apple TV 4K boxes, which previously used the A12 Bionic chipset.

With the A15 Bionic chipset now in the Apple TV 4K 2022 model, users can expect a much more responsive system overall, not to mention increased performance in 3D apps and gaming applications, which could sometimes feel sluggish compared to their mobile counterparts. Apple is quoting a 50% better CPU performance, and 30% better GPU performance.

(Image credit: Apple)

Storage optionally makes a significant jump too. While 64GB remains the entry point, the more expensive Apple TV 4K model for this year doubles that to 128GB – again a blessing for anyone that’s attempted to juggle the large file sizes of Apple Arcade titles on an Apple TV 4K box.

In addition, the Ethernet-packing premium model offers Gigabit Ethernet speeds and uses Thread mesh networking protocols to “connect even more smart home accessories”. Apple is yet to clarify precisely what that means – we’ll update this article when we have an answer.

The new Apple TV 4K devices both still ship with a sleek Siri remote too, an oblong, aluminium pointer for navigating the interface and apps, playing basic games with, and for speaking to the Siri voice assistant through its built-in microphone. It now charges over USB-C, compared to last year’s Lightning charging connection – though no USB-C cable is included in the box, nor a HDMI cable. They’ll be sold separately, though any half-decent third-party offering should do the trick.

(Image credit: Apple)

TV performance, Siri improvements and smart home tweaks

Considering you’ll be spending a lot of time watching TV on the new Apple TV 4K boxes, it’s good to see Apple has made some improvements to the visual performance of the devices. The Apple TV 4K 2022 box now support HDR10+ content, in addition to Dolby Vision, for more complete HDR source support. Dolby Atmos is still present, too.

Updates to tvOS, the underlying operating system of the streaming boxes, are also on the way. Predominantly, they’ll focus around Siri, and its newfound ability to distinguish between different users’ voices to offer tailored recommendations. Elsewhere, hands-free voice control over AirPods will be supported, as will a new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature that will collate photos from multiple linked users.

(Image credit: Apple)

Those that pick up the Wi-Fi + Ethernet model will also be able to take advantage of Thread networking support for secure and reliable connectivity, with the boxes ready to support the growing Matter smart home standard.

Finally, it’s a more efficient box too. Thanks to the new chipset, Apple estimates it’ll draw 30 percent less power than last year’s model – and does away with the internal fan completely in favour of passive cooling. Recycled metals used in the construction also continue Apple’s green-focussed manufacturing efforts.