Apple TV bug that cut your storage in half is finally fixed

Apple has finally fixed an annoying issue with the Apple TV 4K.

Today, the company rolled out tvOS 16.1.1, an update that is exclusive to the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Apple launched the third generation model earlier this month and, unfortunately, some customers found that they were prevented from using all of the storage that the box came with.

The issue was specific to owners of the 128GB configuration of the third-generation Apple TV 4K. iMore was able to confirm the issue existed on our test model. The issue "doesn't let us install more than 64GB worth of content on the device, even though we have the 128GB model."

Thankfully, with tvOS 16.1.1, Apple has fixed the issue and those with the 128GB configuration will now be able to use all of the storage that they paid extra for.

There's a lot more to the 128GB model

The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K is the best value that Apple has released for its streaming box yet. The new Apple TV 4K, instead of rocking that out-of-hand $200 price point, now starts at just $129 for the 64GB configuration.

In addition to upgrading the Siri Remote to USB-C charging, Apple is packing some additional upgrades into the new Apple TV 4K if you opt for the 128GB model. While the 64GB configuration features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+, the $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support.

Apple has had a busy fall. In addition to the Apple TV 4K (2022), the company also released a new 10th-generation iPad and M2 iPad Pro models through press releases. The company also launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2, and AirPods Pro 2 throughout September and October.

