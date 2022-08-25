Apple TV 4K 32GB vs. 64GB: Which storage size should you get?

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (32GB) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Apple TV for most

For nearly everyone, the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage should be plenty of room. However, if you're a serial user who likes to download lots of games, or store lots of movies and TV shows locally, then you might be better of with 64GB for peace of mind.

Apple TV 32 vs. 64: How this breaks down

The Apple TV 4K is Apple's streaming box. It streams 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision-capable content on compatible TVs and runs Apple's tvOS, a variant of iOS. It supports full-fledged third-party apps, from streaming apps like Netflix to real estate programs like Zillow. It also features full support for Apple Arcade.

Apple TV 4K (32GB) Apple TV 4K (64GB) Price $179 $199 Storage 32GB 64GB Max resolution 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) HDR10 Yes Yes Dolby Vision Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Voice control Siri Siri CPU Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0

The Apple TV 4K is powered by the A12 chip and comes with either 32GB and 64GB of storage. Of the two models of Apple TV 4K, this is the only difference. Everything else about the devices is exactly the same between the two models: same hardware, same software, same app support.

Apple TV 32 vs. 64: Which should you buy?

The Apple TV experience is mostly centered around media, be it from Apple Music, Apple TV+, or streaming apps like Netflix. Most of that media, no matter its origin, is streamed. Therefore, you don't need a lot of storage on your Apple TV 4K if all you're doing is streaming, and thus, you should probably stick with the less-expensive 32GB model.

But if you like to download a lot of media, apps, and games, the 64GB model might be for you. Especially if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who wants to play games on your TV using a controller, then you'll want to check out the larger model. Your choice will depend on how you plan to use your device.

