Apple TV 4K 32GB vs. 64GB: Which storage size should you get?
Apple TV for most
The 32GB Apple TV 4K is the Apple TV that most people should get if they're in the market for one. It has the same processor and user experience as the model with larger storage, but it costs less.
For
- Less expensive
- Same features as the 64GB version
Against
- Not a lot of storage for larger apps and games
For more storage
The 64GB version of the Apple TV 4K should only be purchased by those who plan to download many apps, notably games. The fact of the matter is that this is the exact same device as the 32GB model except for the box's amount of storage.
For
- Twice the storage for apps and games
Against
- Expensive
For nearly everyone, the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage should be plenty of room. However, if you're a serial user who likes to download lots of games, or store lots of movies and TV shows locally, then you might be better of with 64GB for peace of mind.
Apple TV 32 vs. 64: How this breaks down
The Apple TV 4K is Apple's streaming box. It streams 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision-capable content on compatible TVs and runs Apple's tvOS, a variant of iOS. It supports full-fledged third-party apps, from streaming apps like Netflix to real estate programs like Zillow. It also features full support for Apple Arcade.
|Apple TV 4K (32GB)
|Apple TV 4K (64GB)
|Price
|$179
|$199
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|Max resolution
|2160p (4K)
|2160p (4K)
|HDR10
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Vision
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice control
|Siri
|Siri
|CPU
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Wi-Fi
|802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)
|802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
The Apple TV 4K is powered by the A12 chip and comes with either 32GB and 64GB of storage. Of the two models of Apple TV 4K, this is the only difference. Everything else about the devices is exactly the same between the two models: same hardware, same software, same app support.
Apple TV 32 vs. 64: Which should you buy?
The Apple TV experience is mostly centered around media, be it from Apple Music, Apple TV+, or streaming apps like Netflix. Most of that media, no matter its origin, is streamed. Therefore, you don't need a lot of storage on your Apple TV 4K if all you're doing is streaming, and thus, you should probably stick with the less-expensive 32GB model.
But if you like to download a lot of media, apps, and games, the 64GB model might be for you. Especially if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who wants to play games on your TV using a controller, then you'll want to check out the larger model. Your choice will depend on how you plan to use your device.
Apple TV for most
The Apple TV 4K that you should probably get.
Unless you're big into downloads, you should get the 32GB Apple TV 4K, as you won't need a lot of space if you're primarily streaming content, even if you stream from many different apps.
For more storage
Great for Apple Arcade subscribers.
Great for those that like to download content, especially games. Consider this model if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who likes to play on whatever Apple device they can. More expensive than the already-pricey 32GB model.
