Best Apple TV 2022

If you’re looking to binge some award-winning television shows like For All Mankind and Ted Lasso, want to put YouTube on in the background while you’re working, or want to see the release of the latest Marvel movie in 4K Dolby Vision, you’ll need an Apple TV. We love the Apple TV 4K (2022) because it’s so much more than just a TV, and a great addition to your home theater. It offers full support for 4K, high-frame rate HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and storage options to accommodate every kind of user.

Plus, you can use your Apple TV to work out with Apple Fitness Plus, watch original programming on Apple TV Plus, stream live TV, listen to your favorite tunes on Apple Music, and download your go-to games from Apple Arcade. This is the best Apple TV to buy right now.

Best overall: Apple TV 4K (2022)

The Apple TV 4K is the best streaming box Apple makes, and the latest Apple TV 4K (2022) has 68GB and 128GB storage options. It has a lot of the same features as the Apple TV 4K (2021), with a lot more storage to work with. This is useful if you download a lot of apps, particularly games. If you love playing games on your Apple TV, you'll be very happy with the additional storage space.

Many great-looking iOS games have made the jump to the TV, especially with the addition of Apple Arcade. Part of Apple's push for Arcade is the idea that games will be available across its various devices and games being playable offline. For offline play, you'll need more storage, so the 64GB or 128GB Apple TV 4K is going to come in handy.

Be aware that the new Siri Remote does not include a gyroscope or accelerometer, which could affect its ability to be used with some Apple TV games. However, this may not matter to most people who play games on the Apple TV, as they are most likely already using a controller or playing games that don't need both sensors.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) features 4K picture for eye-popping details, gorgeous contrast, and high-definition color. It supports advanced HDR formats like Dolby Vision, and now HDR10+, so everything you watch is worthy of your biggest screen. Dolby Atmos support also allows for an immersive audio experience with supported movies. The updated Apple TV 4K (2022) is powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which allows for improved, premium, video performance.

Reasons to buy + 4K HDR/Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support + Dolby Atmos support + Large 4K content library + A lot of storage for apps and games + Improved Siri Remote Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to similar streaming boxes - New Siri Remote does not include a gyroscope or accelerometer

Best value: Apple TV 4K (2021)

Now that Apple has released the Apple TV 4K (2022), the Apple TV 4K (2021) has dropped substantially in price, making it an excellent value. It supports 4K content, but it also supports high-frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision, which offer outstandingly vibrant colors on supported content. Dolby Atmos support allows for an immersive audio experience with supported movies. It's powered by the A12 Bionic processor, which makes for super smooth 60fps video performance.

Included with the Apple TV 4K is the new and improved Siri Remote that contains a circular clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for improved accuracy. It is also touch-enabled, so you can navigate by swiping as you did with the previous Siri Remote. The new Siri Remote also contains a power button for your TV.

Coming in 32GB and 64GB models, you might wonder why the smaller storage size was chosen. Honestly, it's mostly about price. As a streaming box, the Apple TV doesn't need to download a lot of video content directly onto the box itself. True, if you want to use many apps, especially games, you might want more storage, but if you mostly use the Apple TV as a video streaming box, save yourself some money and get the 32GB model.

Reasons to buy + Great value + 4K HDR/Dolby Vision support + Dolby Atmos support + Large 4K content library + Improved Siri Remote Reasons to avoid - New Siri Remote does not include a gyroscope or accelerometer

Best on a budget: Apple TV HD

Though 4K is becoming more widespread, many people still only have HD TVs, and for them, the Apple TV HD, also known as the fourth-generation Apple TV, is really the best option. It supports the same apps as the 4K models, but it uses less bandwidth on your home network and costs less. It doesn't support features like Dolby Atmos, but it should work great with a non-Atmos surround sound system when you use your Apple TV with an A/V receiver. Standard surround sound might not be as immersive as Dolby Atmos, but people have been using it for their great enjoyment for years without missing Atmos.

For many, the biggest issue is going to be storage. The Apple TV HD only comes in a 32GB model, so if you do download a lot of apps and games, and you don't want to shell out for an Apple TV 4K when you won't really be able to take advantage of it's biggest features, then you're out of luck. Also of note is the processor in the Apple TV HD was not upgraded and is still the A8 that first debuted in 2014.

Reasons to buy + Less expensive than Apple TV 4K + Almost everything is in HD + Uses less bandwidth + USB-C port, if you need that + Improved Siri Remote Reasons to avoid - Still pricey for an HD streaming box - No Dolby Atmos support - Only comes in a 32GB model - A8 processor is 7 years old.

If you have no need for a 4K streaming device, or you just want to save some money and don't care about things like HDR or Dolby Atmos, then the Apple TV HD is still a good, if expensive, streaming box.

Bottom line

The Apple TV 4K (2022) is the best Apple TV to get, and most people should get the 64GB model. As primarily a streaming device, you probably won't need that much storage, but if you need space for more apps and games, you can always pick up the 128GB Apple TV 4K (2022).

What really makes the Apple TV 4K (2022) the best Apple TV available, can be summed up by four features: 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision enable more vivid and beautiful colors on compatible content, with Dolby Vision producing the best results. And while the Apple TV 4K (2022) may be pricey, there are still several streaming boxes out there that only support HDR10, instead of both it and Dolby Vision, and in my experience, Dolby Vision is noticeably better. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos envelops you in the sounds of the movie you're watching, for a truly immersive, cinematic, experience.

Looking to upgrade your Apple TV? Check out the best Apple TV deals. Happy viewing!