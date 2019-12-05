Apple TV for most Apple TV 4K (32GB) For more storage Apple TV 4K (64GB) The 32GB Apple TV 4K is the Apple TV that most people should get if they're in the market for one. It has the same processor and user experience as the model with larger storage, but it costs less. $179 at Amazon Pros Less expensive

Most people should get the Apple TV 4K with 32GB. It's the same device as the one with double the storage, just less expensive and with less storage. If you want to, say, download every Apple Arcade game, though, maybe check out the 64GB version.

How this breaks down

The Apple TV 4K is Apple's streaming box. It streams 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision-capable content on compatible TVs, and runs Apple's tvOS, a variant of iOS. It supports full-fledged third-party apps, from streaming apps like Netflix to real estate programs like Zillow. It also features full support for Apple Arcade.

The Apple TV 4K is powered by the A10X chip and comes with either 32GB and 64GB of storage. Of the two models of Apple TV 4K sells, this is the only difference. Everything else about the devices is exactly the same between the two models: same hardware, same software, same app support.

Apple TV 4K (32GB) Apple TV 4K (64GB) Price $179 $199 Storage 32GB 64GB Max resolution 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) HDR10 Yes Yes Dolby Vision Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Voice control Siri Siri CPU Apple 10X Fusion Apple 10X Fusion Wi-Fi 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0

The Apple TV experience is mostly centered around media, be it from the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, or streaming apps like Netflix. Most of that media, no matter its origin, is streamed. Therefore, you don't need a lot of storage on your Apple TV 4K if all you're doing is streaming, and thus, you should probably stick with the less-expensive 32GB model.

But if you like to download a lot of media, apps, and games, the 64GB model might be for you. Especially if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who wants to play games on your TV using a controller, then you'll want to check out the larger model.

