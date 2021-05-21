iPad Pro (2020) deals at Amazon: $100 or more off!

Apple TV 4K (2021) can play 4K 60FPS YouTube content

What you need to know

  • The new Apple TV 4K is now availalbe.
  • Reports indicate it will support 4K 60FPS YouTube content.
  • Previously 4K content was limited to 30FPS when the feature rolled out in October.

A new report says the new Apple TV 4K (2021) will support 4K 60FPS content on YouTube.

Enabled by the new and more powerful Apple TV 4K, YouTube has enabled 4K video playback at 60 frames per second for its ‌Apple TV‌ app, rather than the previously capped 30 frames per second. YouTube rolled out 4K support for its Apple TV app in October; however, to much disappointment to users, playback was limited to only 30 frames per second. Thanks to the new powerful A12 Bionic processor, as noted on Reddit and the MacRumors Forum, YouTube is now able to play back 4K video at 60 frames per second. MacRumors testing also confirmed 4K video play back at 60 frames per second is not available on the older ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.

The new Apple TV 4K supports 60FPS content from a range of sources. It also emerged today that the Apple TV 4K supports ARC for TV audio passthrough, letting you stream audio from your Apple TV to a device like the HomePod no matter where it comes from.

