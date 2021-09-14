You can now grab some decent savings on the new Apple TV 4K directly from Apple itself.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple is now selling the new Apple TV 4K with its redesigned Siri Remote on its company's Certified Refurbished store. Both the 32GB and 64GB configurations are available with savings of up to $30.

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation): $149 (savings of $30)

Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Generation): $169 (savings of $30)

Apple's refurbished products are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to shell out the $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping will get you the product in four to six days (at the time of writing this article).

Apple's Certified Refurbished program is one of the company's best-kept secrets in the used device industry. Customers who take advantage of the program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.

You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

A new Apple TV 4K is not expected for a while, so now is a great time to upgrade and grab some savings on the latest generation.