Tvos 15 Homepod Mini Siri ControlSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple is still working on an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid.
  • The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his "Power On" newsletter.
  • Gurman says the company is working on a device that would merge the Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.

Apple might be working on the ultimate Frankenstein of an Apple product.

In the latest issue of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter at Bloomberg, the journalist said that the company is working on a hybrid device for the home that would combine an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.

In addition, Gurman said that Apple is not likely to be bringing back the full-size HomePod but leaning on this new device to serve as the center of the home with the HomePod mini distributed around the rest of the house.

Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming?

A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

Such a device could be similar in function to the Nest Hub that Google currently offers. Or, if we really want to get crazy, it could be a true Apple...TV. Like, an actual television. If you want to center the smart home around something, that's what you should really do, right?

Apple HomePod Mini White

HomePod mini

Bottom line: Apple is preaching to the choir with this one, a tremendous speaker for its price and size, but only for those who are already invested in Apple's ecosystem of products and services.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Nintendo recap: Sega 'SuperGame' explained, Bugsnax on Switch
From the Editor's desk

Nintendo recap: Sega 'SuperGame' explained, Bugsnax on Switch

A lot has happened this week in the world of Nintendo. Bugsnax is coming to Switch with new content, Sega attempted to explain its 'SuperGame' project, previewers discovered the new Nintendo Switch Sports can still harm your TV, and more.