Apple might be working on the ultimate Frankenstein of an Apple product.

In the latest issue of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter at Bloomberg, the journalist said that the company is working on a hybrid device for the home that would combine an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.

In addition, Gurman said that Apple is not likely to be bringing back the full-size HomePod but leaning on this new device to serve as the center of the home with the HomePod mini distributed around the rest of the house.

Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming? A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

Such a device could be similar in function to the Nest Hub that Google currently offers. Or, if we really want to get crazy, it could be a true Apple...TV. Like, an actual television. If you want to center the smart home around something, that's what you should really do, right?