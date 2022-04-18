What you need to know
- Apple is still working on an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid.
- The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his "Power On" newsletter.
- Gurman says the company is working on a device that would merge the Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.
Apple might be working on the ultimate Frankenstein of an Apple product.
In the latest issue of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter at Bloomberg, the journalist said that the company is working on a hybrid device for the home that would combine an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.
In addition, Gurman said that Apple is not likely to be bringing back the full-size HomePod but leaning on this new device to serve as the center of the home with the HomePod mini distributed around the rest of the house.
Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming?
A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.
Such a device could be similar in function to the Nest Hub that Google currently offers. Or, if we really want to get crazy, it could be a true Apple...TV. Like, an actual television. If you want to center the smart home around something, that's what you should really do, right?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Muse S (Gen 2) is your personal meditation and sleep assistant
Muse S (Gen 2) is a brain sensing headband that functions as a sleep and meditation assistant to improve your overall wellbeing.
Editor's Desk: Changes for iOS 16, Elon might buy Twitter, and spam!
With WWDC coming up in a couple of months, there are some rumors about big changes coming to iOS. Plus, Twitter might be bought by Elon Musk, and TikTok is testing the ability to dislike comments.
Nintendo recap: Sega 'SuperGame' explained, Bugsnax on Switch
A lot has happened this week in the world of Nintendo. Bugsnax is coming to Switch with new content, Sega attempted to explain its 'SuperGame' project, previewers discovered the new Nintendo Switch Sports can still harm your TV, and more.
Here are the best alternatives to Apple TV
Looking for an alternative to Apple TV? Whether you want different content or just don't want to spend as much, there are plenty of options.