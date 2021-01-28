What you need to know Apple TV+ and Calm partnered together on new meditations.

The meditations feature characters from the Stillwater series.

Apple has partnered with Calm to offer a new collection of meditations based on the Apple TV+ children series Stillwater. The collection, called "Children's Guided Meditations," features three seven-minute meditations designed to "help kids manage emotions, find stillness, and inspire kindness." The three meditations available today as follows: "Rainy Day" — Stillwater shows kids how to manage disappointment by tuning into sounds with a meditation on the rainfall in his garden.

"Stargazing" — Settle down and relax at bedtime. Stillwater guides kids through a soothing body scan under a canopy of stars.

"Windchimes" — Develop feelings of kindness. Stillwater teaches little ones how to fill up with friendliness for themselves and others.

Apple TV+ and Calm worked together to bring the new meditations to life, and the sessions are narrated by James Sie, who voices the character of Stillwater. The short yet impactful meditations are narrated by James Sie. "Stillwater" executive producer Rob Hoegee worked with Tamara Levitt, Calm's Head of Mindfulness, to write the meditations with "Stillwater" mindfulness consultant Mallika Chopra. Apple TV+ also released a 27-minute video on its YouTube channel today featuring its Stillwater characters and also tried to help kids find ways to relax.

The first season of Stillwater is available to stream now on Apple TV+. The new set of meditations are available starting today. You can check out the Stillwater meditations on the Calm website as well as the Calm app.