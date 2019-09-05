Which Apple TV is best?

The iPhone maker currently offers three Apple TV models. There's the 2015 Apple TV HD (32GB), and 2017 Apple TV 4K with 32GB or 64GB. Most of the new televisions on the market are 4K versus HD. Because of this, and knowing the 4K model is newer, we recommend the Apple TV 4K over the HD model.

If we break the prices for each 4K model down per gigabyte, we get the following:

32 GB for $179 = $5.60 per gigabyte

64 GB for $199 = $3.11 per gigabyte

So the 32GB Apple TV has the lowest absolute price, but the 64GB has the best overall value per gigabyte. It's the latter that we recommend because of the significant difference in price per gigabyte. Besides, with 32GB more storage, the 64GB is the one that will give you more room to grow.

How to use that extra space