Apple has unlisted its videos for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro on YouTube ahead of its September 15 event, prompting speculation we might get to see an iPhone 12 alongside Apple Watch Series 6.

As noted in the iPhone reddit:

Apple's YouTube channel has made the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro trailers private in preparation for upcoming iPhones

The report is indeed correct, as YouTube links to the iPhone 11 videos now reveal they are private.

Apple announced its September 15 event earlier this week, with much speculation about what Apple may release following. It has been suggested that Apple might launch a new iPad Air, as well as a new Apple Watch Series 6, which would explain the 'Time Flies' slogan for the event.

Apple's September 15 event: What to expect Apple to announce

There was early speculation that Apple would release a new iPhone, however that was quashed by Mark Gurman who stated Apple won't announce the iPhone until October.

Apple Terminal reports that Apple has also unlisted its Apple Watch Series 5 videos on the channel.

The specific reason for doing this is anyone's guess, however it is highly likely Apple may want to ensure that when it inevitably releases new YouTube videos for new products, customers have the best chance of finding them. Given rumors of an Apple Watch coming next week, unlisting the Apple Watch Series 5 videos makes sense.

Could it be that Apple unlisting its iPhone 11 videos signals that the iPhone 12 (or at least some of the new models) may arrive too? Or has Apple jumped the gun?