What you need to know
- Apple has released an update to the App Store Connect app.
- The update brings TestFlight integration to the app.
- It has also received a new icon.
Apple has released an update to the App Store Connect app for iOS that brings new TestFlight integration to the app. The updates will allow developers to set up internal beta testing, add team members to test beta builds of an app, and more. The app also has received a new look with a brand new icon.
You can check out the full details of the new release below:
With this update, you can now:
- Set up internal TestFlight beta testing
- Add up to 100 members of your team to test beta builds of your app
- Edit test details for beta builds, view build activity and status, and expire builds
- Answer required export compliance questions
- Remove internal testers
In addition, the App Store Connect app will continue to monitor app statuses, performance, and sales.
App Store Connect gives developers the flexibility to manage their apps on the App Store using iPhone and iPad. View app statuses, manage TestFlight internal beta testing, and monitor app performance and sales. You can even get notifications of customer reviews and quickly respond.
You can download the App Store Connect app for free from the App Store. If you already have it downloaded and don't see the new features, check the App Store to download the update.
