Apple launched a ton of new products today, but the biggest news by far was the new Macbook Air and iPad Pro. In addition to the company launching updated models of each, it also updated its Certified Refurbished store with new inventory and dropped the prices on its previous models. The Apple Certified Refurbished program provides those who don't need a new device to save money while still receiving a great experience.

"Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly "like new," with special savings of up to 15%."

The previous generation Macbook Air, for instance, is available in refurbished for $719.00, a $480.00 discount from its normal price of $1199.00. While it does not have the new Magic Keyboard or the latest chips, it is the best price seen yet for this generation of Macbook Air.

The previous-generation iPad Pro has also received a nice price cut. For example, the 11-inch base model is now $549.00, a $150.00 price decrease from its original selling price of $699.00. If you don't need the new processor or camera sensors contained in the newest iPad Pro, you can grab hefty savings. Even better, the 2018 iPad Pro will stick work with the new Magic Keyboard when it comes out in May.

All of Apple's refurbished products go through an inspection process where they are rigorously cleaned and updated with new parts when needed.

"You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns. We back this quality commitment by including our standard one-year limited warranty with every Apple Certified Refurbished product. You also have the option of getting additional coverage by purchasing AppleCare products."

You can shop around for all of Apple's refurbished products on their Certified Refurbished website.

