Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated its suite of iWork apps on the Mac App Store. The updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote bring new icons and a new user interface designed for macOS Big Sur.

While the release notes do not call it out specifically, the report believes that the updates also add support for Macs running the new M1 processor.

Today's updates don't bring any significant new features to iWork apps, but they do improve compatibility with macOS Big Sur and also refresh the apps' interfaces following the new macOS guidelines with more vibrant color and transparency. While Apple doesn't mention it, the new iWork apps likely add support to Macs with M1 chip.

Apple's release notes for the updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote below:

Pages 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

Numbers 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

Keynote 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

You can download all of the updates, or download the apps for the first time for free, from the Mac App Store.