What you need to know
- Apple has updated its iWork apps.
- The new updates include a new app icon and a refreshed user interface.
- Updates for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote bring each app in line for macOS Big Sur.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated its suite of iWork apps on the Mac App Store. The updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote bring new icons and a new user interface designed for macOS Big Sur.
While the release notes do not call it out specifically, the report believes that the updates also add support for Macs running the new M1 processor.
Today's updates don't bring any significant new features to iWork apps, but they do improve compatibility with macOS Big Sur and also refresh the apps' interfaces following the new macOS guidelines with more vibrant color and transparency. While Apple doesn't mention it, the new iWork apps likely add support to Macs with M1 chip.
Apple's release notes for the updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote below:
Pages 10.3.5
- Refined new design on macOS Big Sur
- Stability and performance improvements
Numbers 10.3.5
- Refined new design on macOS Big Sur
- Stability and performance improvements
Keynote 10.3.5
- Refined new design on macOS Big Sur
- Stability and performance improvements
You can download all of the updates, or download the apps for the first time for free, from the Mac App Store.
