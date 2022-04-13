Apple has today announced the 10 winners of its Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge, after reviewing tens of thousands of entries.

The company today announced the 10 winning photos, which will be featured on Apple.com, Apple's Instagram page, and billboard campaigns in select cities around the world, including the home towns of the winners. The competition and winning photos, all shot on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, reveal how Apple has made high-quality photography more accessible to everyday users on the iPhone.

10 winners from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US were chosen from tens of thousands of entries by a panel of judges, here they are along with a quote from each winner:

The winners

"Sea Glass" by Guido Cassanelli - Buenos Aires, Argentina - iPhone 13 Pro Max

"Sea glass is eroded by thousands of miles traveling around the oceans to the shores of the world. I was walking on the beach enjoying a beautiful sunset, and decided to collect some of these small pieces of sea glass to give macro photography on iPhone 13 Pro Max a try. It looks like something strange is happening inside the one placed in the center — it looks like amber. I really love that texture."

"The Cave" by Marco Colletta - Taranto, Italy - iPhone 13 Pro