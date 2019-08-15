The Apple Watch has quickly become the most popular wearable in North America, and new data from Canalys underlines just how popular the smart watch is.

According to data provided by the research firm, the Apple Watch was the top wearable in North America as of Q2 2019—and it isn't close. Apple's wearable currently has 37.9% market share, whereas Fitbit, Apple's closet rival, has 24.1%. Samsung sits at 10.6%.

The wearable market as a whole continues to grow as devices offer more features at affordable prices.

Canalys Research Analyst Vincent Thielke said Apple's focus on health has propelled the Apple Watch into a commanding lead.