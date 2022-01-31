An Apple Watch has been credited with saving the life of an "older" man following a fall in sub-zero temperatures. According to local reports, the unnamed man fell in Morrow, Georgia.

CBS46 reports that the man's Apple Watch called emergency services via the Clayton County Emergency Communications Center. Help arrived within 12 minutes and while the man was "extremely cold to touch from the freezing elements" it appears that he can thank his Apple Watch for potentially saving his life.

City of Morrow Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Moss explains, "Since an Apple Watch initiated the call, the location of the call could only be determined by the watch's GPS, which reported the closest address. The Morrow Fire Department crew arrived on the scene with Morrow Police units and quickly noticed that the physical address was not where the patient was located and began a search of the perimeter."

The fire department says the man's outcome could "undoubtedly" have been much worse if it wasn't for the Apple Watch notifying emergency services due to the cold weather in the area at the time.

It isn't hyperbole to suggest that helping save lives has become the best Apple Watch feature currently offered and it hasn't happened by accident — Apple's fall detection and other features have made the wearable a great tool for those who are at risk from falls and other health issues.

Apple Watch's fall detection feature will detect when someone falls and will automatically call emergency services if no movement is detected for a full minute.