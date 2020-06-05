We've shared stories of Apple Watches saving lives before and we'll continue to do so. Not only because it's super cool that technology can do this stuff, but also because the more people know this is a thing, the better. The most recent example is a man in Phoenix, Arizona whose Apple Watch called 911 when he fainted. He had no idea it was happening.

As reported by KTAR News, the man's watch called emergency services who were then able to dispatch patrol officers as well as the fire department. The watch had given dispatchers the man's exact location, making finding him a relatively simple task.

"He would never have been able to provide us his location or any information on what was going on," said dispatch supervisor Adriana Cacciola. "He wasn't even aware that any help was coming until we were already there."

Thankfully it seems that this situation wasn't one of life or death, but when the man didn't move for a minute the Apple Watch did what it was supposed to do when it detects a fall – make the emergency call and wait.

Oh, another reason we'll share news of Apple Watch – and Fall Detection – doing its thing? It means everyone can enjoy this GIF.