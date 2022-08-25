Apple Watch Pro rumors: Everything you need to know

We know that come September 7, 2022, Apple will unveil its newest iPhone and Apple Watch models to the world at its Far Out event. With the event just around the corner, the rumor mill is churning about what Apple could announce that day, and an Apple Watch Pro has been mentioned numerous times.



While many details are missing from what an Apple Watch Pro will be, we have heard a few rumors worth diving into before launch. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

Apple Watch Pro: Is that the name?

There's been a few names thrown out in the past, including Apple Watch Explorer Edition or Extreme Sports edition, but most recently, it's been Apple Watch Pro. Mark Gurman suggested that the company will likely use its "Pro" branding (opens in new tab), like many of its other products, and simply call it the Apple Watch Pro.



In fact, it was also Mark Gurman that said the name Explorer Edition was what Apple was calling the device internally (opens in new tab) back in March. We know from past experience that what Apple refers to as products internally is not always what the product is called once it hits the shelves for consumers.



Whether it's Apple Watch Pro or Apple Watch Explorer Edition, it should have some key differences from the standard Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab)model.

Apple Watch Pro: Design and finishes

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro model might be the first model to get a major redesign (opens in new tab) since 2018. You may remember that before the Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab) launched last year, there was lots of talk about a later and more squared-off design. However, Gurman says he believes the redesign will still be shaped similarly to what we have seen before.



In addition, Gurman predicts that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a 7% larger display and a titanium housing as the standard. This also fits in with the rumors surrounding the Apple Watch Series 8 ditching the option of a titanium finish altogether so that it can be reserved for the Pro model of the device.

Apple Watch Pro: Battery life improvements

Some people, myself included, have been dying for a major improvement to the Apple Watch battery for years. Gurman believes that the Apple Watch Pro could be in for an improvement that could allow the device to last for multiple days. There's a catch, though; it may be thanks to a new "low-power mode."



Details on what that low-power mode will let you do or how it will function are basically zero right now. Regardless, multiple-day battery life is an absolute must for the Apple Watch Pro if the company wants to compete with the Garmin and Polar smartwatches out there.

Apple Watch Pro: Chip and connectivity

(Image credit: Apple)

If Apple really is to release this Apple Watch Pro alongside Apple Watch Series 8, expect it to sport the same chip — whatever that winds up being called. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed the name would be S8 but that it would be similar to previous chips (opens in new tab) used in older Apple Watches.

As for connectivity, there aren't any solid rumors floating around, but a cellular Apple Watch Pro seems like a given. Consider the use case for this kind of wearable. People are unlikely to want to take their iPhones with them when enjoying the kinds of sports where a rugged, more extreme sport-focused watch would be required. Call this an educated guess on my part, but it certainly seems more than plausible.

We know that Apple's Far Out event is slated for September 7, 2022. We expect that is when the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) and Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced. All current rumors indicate the Apple Watch Pro being revealed simultaneously, but we never really know what Apple will or will not announce at these events.



Assuming it is announced at the September event, don't expect to be able to grab one that day. Apple almost always lags between the event and when you can order the device. On top of that, there's usually at least a week (sometimes two) after the orders go live to when it ships. So, if Apple stays true to its past patterns, I would guess you can probably slap an Apple Watch Pro onto your wrist for the first time in mid-to-late September.



Regarding price, Gurman thinks it will be expensive, which certainly sounds plausible. He gave a vague $900 - $1,000 window price range as a guess, based on the rumors of its new features, titanium finish, and slightly bigger display. If you look at some of the other smartwatches in the space, around $1,000 is pretty par for the course. In other words, I wouldn't expect it to be very affordable.

Waiting game

With the September Apple event around the corner, we're excited about all of the possibilities for new devices, particularly when it comes to Apple Watch. An Apple Watch Pro would be the first of its kind and could potentially introduce a new design to the stagnant Apple Watch design that has been standard all these years. Now, we just have to wait and see what goodies will come out of the anticipated event.