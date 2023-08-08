Apple Watch Ultra 2: Everything you need to know

When the Apple Watch Ultra was released in 2022 it changed Apple's wearable lineup for good. The new high-end model used a new material, had a new look, and introduced new features. And now Apple is getting ready to release a new model.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 15, and that means that we should be hearing more about Apple's plans soon. It isn't the only new wearable on the way either, with new Apple Watch Series 9 models also expected. There won't be a new Apple Watch SE this year though, according to reports.

Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra, its successor hasn't leaked in any great detail as yet. But that doesn't mean that we don't have a few ideas for what we can expect. And we'll keep our eyes peeled for more leaks and update this post accordingly.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: The headlines

What is it? The next flagship Apple Watch to come to an Apple Store near you.

The next flagship Apple Watch to come to an Apple Store near you. When can we expect it? September 2023 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15.

September 2023 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15. Price? Unclear right now, but around $799 seems likely.

Unclear right now, but around $799 seems likely. Headline rumors: A new chip and case color.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to new Apple Watch launches we can always be pretty confident that they will arrive alongside the latest iPhones. That means that a launch in September is likely here, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups expected to arrive around September 12 or September 13.

It's extremely likely that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will arrive with the Apple Watch Series 9 as well, making for a big unveiling event. No Apple Watch SE refresh is expected his year, however, so that's one new product we shouldn't look for in September.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price expectations

(Image credit: Apple)

The current Apple Watch Ultra sells for $799 and comes with cellular included as standard. We're expecting that cellular connectivity to remain, but it's unclear what the price will be right now.

Price increases are expected throughout the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, so it wouldn't be a huge shock if the same happened when the Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives, too. It's not yet clear how any significant price increase would be justified, but a new chipset may be partly responsible.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Design

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of big Apple Watch Ultra 2 design changes, we aren't expecting all that much this time around. But there's one change we're hopeful for.

With the Apple Watch Ultra only making its debut last year it is too early to expect Apple to make sweeping changes just 12 months later. That means that the overall shape of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be very familiar indeed.

However, one change that we're expecting to see based on recent reports is the arrival of a new, darker titanium finish. That would hopefully arrive in tandem with the existing silver rather than replace it in the lineup.

We also expect the same 45mm case size as well, so no shrinking of the overall size here.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is of course going to come powered by watchOS 10, but that software will also be released for the older Apple Watch Ultra and other Apple wearables as well.

In terms of what will be new and specific to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it's difficult to know. Rumors relating to Apple Watch Ultra 2 features have been conspicuous by their absence which does suggest that we should temper our expectations for this new hardware. A performance boost, rather than a dramatic feature introduction, may be the crux of the update.

We'll be updating this post with more new features if and when they leak, but for now, let's hope Apple is just doing a good job at preventing leaks rather than there being nothing new in the pipeline.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Processor

(Image credit: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore)

For the first time in years, we've been told to expect some silicon improvements this time around. It's here where Apple Watch Ultra 2 will likely see the biggest benefits compared to the original model.

Apple hasn't really changed the chip that powers its wearables since the Apple Watch Series 6 arrived in 2020. That's going to change with this year's S9 chip, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes. We've been told to expect a "fairly sizable performance bump" and "significant speed improvements" which is very exciting indeed.

The upgraded chip should ensure that Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners see data and apps load more quickly than on older models. It's possible that Apple will use that newfound performance to enable new features, but as mentioned earlier, we haven't yet seen leaks that explain what those new features will be.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and watchOS 10

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced watchOS 10 during the WWDC event in June and it's already available in developer and public beta form. As for a public release, that's expected to happen towards the middle of September.

New watchOS features include updated apps as well as a redesigned Smart Stack feature that makes quick-access information more easily accessed. New watch faces are also coming, as are improvements for cyclist workout tracking and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: What we'd like to see

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to an Apple Watch Ultra 2 wishlist there are some things that we'd like to see arrive. There haven't been a huge number of rumors relating to this model, but the wishlist would have a couple of things worth noting.

At the top of the list would be new color options for Apple's best Apple Watch. The silver titanium does look good and it matches the tool watch look of similar diving watches. But in a world where there are multiple colors available for the other Apple Watch models, we'd like to see the same here. New bands wouldn't go amiss, either.

Another addition we'd like to see is improved performance. The Apple Watch Ultra isn't a slow watch as such, but more performance is always welcome for a device that needs to be quick when loading apps and information, especially given the extreme environments Apple advertises the watch as being perfect for.

Thankfully, it seems that we might be about to benefit from improvements on both counts if recent rumors are anything to go by.