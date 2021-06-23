Apple's hugely popular wearable, Apple Watch, looks set to get some new competition – although only among those who are using Peloton fitness gear. According to a new report, Peloton is working on a heart rate tracker of its own, although it doesn't sound as fully featured as Apple Watch.

Citing code found in the iPhone Peloton app, Bloomberg reports that the monitor will be worn on the arm and will sync with Peloton bikes and treadmills via Bluetooth, just as you'd expect.

The basic contours of the Peloton Heart Rate Band are buried deep inside the code of the company's iPhone and iPad app. Details and images of the device indicate that it will come in small and large sizes and will pair wirelessly with Peloton's bike and treadmills, along with phones, tablets and televisions running the company's app.

Once the initial setup is complete, the new monitor will automatically connect to Peloton devices when needed. Workout data like intensity will be synced to exercise equipment, while the tracker itself will be capable of receiving software updates to add future functionality.

"Track the intensity of your workouts from Zone 1 (lowest effort) to Zone 5 (maximum capacity)," the code says. "Using the adjustable strap, wear the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor snug on your forearm to accurately monitor your effort during workouts."

The report notes that the new wearable will come in large and small sizes, just like other wearables including Apple Watch Series 6. We don't yet know what those two sizes will be, however.

Peloton bikes are hugely popular, but they still don't find their way onto our list of the best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness+.