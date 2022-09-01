Best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus 2022

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's fast-growing exercise subscription service that was introduced to the world in December 2020. Some exercises only require an Apple Watch, while others require special equipment such as a treadmill, a rowing machine, or an exercise bike. If you are looking to purchase an exercise bike, there are many different options and features to choose from. Which one is best for you? Let's take a look at the best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness+.

The best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus

Which is the right bike for you?

There are many bikes to choose from that utilize Apple Fitness+. For the best all-around bike at an affordable price, I would suggest the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling bike. It features a sturdy frame, iPad holder so you can follow along with your Fitness+ workouts, a two-way adjustable handlebar, and adjustable resistance.

If space is an issue, then the Exerpeutic Foldable Magnetic Exercise Bike is for you. This bike folds up for easy storage, so your living room doesn't have to look like a gym. It also features 8 levels of tension and an LCD screen to track your progress. It also is the most affordable bike of all of our picks.

If you are looking to start out with Apple Fitness+ and you need to purchase an Apple Watch, check out our picks for the best Apple Watch. You may also want to check out our guides for the best treadmills and rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+.