Best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus 2022

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's fast-growing exercise subscription service that was introduced to the world in December 2020. Some exercises only require an Apple Watch, while others require special equipment such as a treadmill, a rowing machine, or an exercise bike. If you are looking to purchase an exercise bike, there are many different options and features to choose from. Which one is best for you? Let's take a look at the best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness+.
The best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus
The Yosuda bike is a great combination of features and price. It has a sturdy steel frame, 35-pound flywheel to simulate riding on an actual road, four-way padded seat, two-way adjustable handlebar, and a large range adjustable resistance. It contains an LCD screen to track your progress and a holder for your iPad so you can follow along with your Apple Fitness+ workouts
The Sunny Health & Fitness bike contains an LCD performance monitor to track your time, speed, calories, and pulse. It contains a belt drive mechanism to make sure the bike remains smooth and quiet, a bottle holder for your beverage of choice, and a device holder for your iPad. Adjustable magnetic resistance allows you to change your workout routine each time you are on your bike.
The Exerpeutic bike is unique in that it folds up to half of its assembled size, so if space is a concern, this may be a great choice. It features eight levels of tension, an LCD screen to measure your progress, and it's easily adjustable.
A recumbent bike places the rider in a laid-back reclining position, for mostly ergonomic reasons. The Schwinn 270 contains 29 programs for you to work with, 25 levels of resistance to change the intensity of your workout, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also includes many tech features such as a dual-track LCD display, a media shelf for your iPad, USB charging, and built-in speakers.
With the Flexispot bike, you can get your work done while you work out. It has a unique design that is part exercise bike and part standing desk. There are eight resistance levels and an LCD screen to track your calories burned. You can get your Fitness+ workout done while you stay productive during your workday.
The MaxKare bike has safety features to prevent kids from getting hurt. The flywheel is wrapped and protected inside which makes it safer for any children around. This bike also features a three-position handlebar, LCD screen and iPad holder, and an emergency brake.
Which is the right bike for you?
There are many bikes to choose from that utilize Apple Fitness+. For the best all-around bike at an affordable price, I would suggest the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling bike. It features a sturdy frame, iPad holder so you can follow along with your Fitness+ workouts, a two-way adjustable handlebar, and adjustable resistance.
If space is an issue, then the Exerpeutic Foldable Magnetic Exercise Bike is for you. This bike folds up for easy storage, so your living room doesn't have to look like a gym. It also features 8 levels of tension and an LCD screen to track your progress. It also is the most affordable bike of all of our picks.
If you are looking to start out with Apple Fitness+ and you need to purchase an Apple Watch, check out our picks for the best Apple Watch. You may also want to check out our guides for the best treadmills and rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+.
