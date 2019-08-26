A picture allegedly posted to Instagram (via Wearable ) appears to show off an Apple Watch with the model number of A2157. That, if you remember, is one of the new model numbers that showed up in a filing Apple made with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Very little information has been revealed about the Apple Watch Series 5 , but we may have gotten our first glimpse at the new wearable.

Assuming the image is real, it would suggest the Series 5 will look a lot like the Series 4. We expected that, considering Apple only introduced a refreshed design with last year's model.

That doesn't mean, however, that Apple isn't planning changes. According to a recent leak, the Series 5 could launch in titanium and ceramic. Apple is also expected to introduce some internal changes, like a faster processor.

It's unclear if the Series 5 will introduce any other major changes. A recent report from Bloomberg claimed this year Apple will mainly focus more on software, rather than hardware.

Speaking of software, here's what you can expect from watchOS 6, which will launch this fall.