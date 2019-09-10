Apple's newest Watch, the Series 5, builds on last year's model with an always-on display, compass, and different materials. There's also a pretty big internal change to the Apple Watch Series 5 that might convince you to upgrade.

Turns out, the Apple Watch Series 5 features 32GB of storage, doubling the 16GB available in the Series 4 (and Series 3, which Apple is still selling). That means you have more space for music, podcasts, apps, and whatever else you want on your Apple Watch.

It's a nice upgrade because you're getting double the space for the same price as last year's model. Who would say no to that? According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and GPS + Cellular both offer 32GB of storage, so you're getting the most storage no matter how much you spend.

In addition to an always-on display and compass, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers a second-generation optical heart sensor, fall detection, and a Digital Crown with haptic feedback. The Series 5 is available to order now for $399 and ships on September 20.