A new research note (via MacRumors) from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is all about the Apple Watch Series 5. More specifically, about the fact that the updated wearable will arrive this fall with an OLED display supplied by Japan Display.

The note, which was shared with Chinese media, claims Japan Display will gradually become a prominent supplier of OLED displays for the Apple Watch in Apple's supply chain. By 2021, Japan Display will reach 70-80 percent of orders.

Otherwise, Kuo's report doesn't provide much insight into the Apple Watch Series 5, which we haven't heard much about over the past several months. Since the first Apple Watch hit the market, Apple has released a new model every year, with the most recent being the redesigned Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple is expected to hold an event on September 10, where the company will likely unveil a trio of new iPhone models. Given Apple's tendency to introduce the Apple Watch in September, there's a good chance the Apple Watch Series 5 will also be unveiled next month.

Other than an OLED display supplied by Japan Display, it's likely Series 5 will feature a new processor.