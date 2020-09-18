Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are both available from today, but it's also the first day of shipping, which means a few lucky pre-order customers have already got their hands on the new devices.

Apple has improved the best smartwatch you can buy with a new blood oxygen sensor, a brighter always-on display, and plenty of new color options to choose from.

Apple Watch SE features Apple's S5 chip and is great for fitness tracking, staying connected, and more!

Twitter is already seeing the first glimpses of happy customers both at home and in-store.

In Barcelona, Spain customers lined up, socially distanced and in masks, outside of Apple La Maquinista, and were greeted by applause from store staff on what is the first day of availability for Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and the new iPad.

Some customers were lucky enough to get their pre-orders in nice and early, and it looks like shipments are already starting to arrive.

my new blue apple watch arrived and i love it already!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UlhBnrdelp — ミ☆ | blm (@megan13harris) September 18, 2020

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers Apple's brand new Blood Oxygen monitor, new colors, a faster processor, Fitness+, and all-new Watch bands to go with it.

Apple Watch SE includes a lot of the same features as Apple Watch Series 5, reflected in its cheaper $279 starting price tag, and a small $50 jump for cellular. It doesn't have an always-on display, but it does come packing a 30% larger display over the Apple Watch Series 3.

