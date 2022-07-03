Your Apple Watch may soon be able to tell if you're running a fever.

In the latest edition of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, the reporter says that temperature detection is coming to both the regular and rumored rugged edition of the Apple Watch Series 8. The next generation of the Apple Watch SE, which is also rumored to launch this fall, will reportedly not receive the feature.

You can expect some new health-tracking features in this year's Apple Watch. In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that's aimed at extreme sports athletes. It's unlikely to be available in the new version of the lower-end SE, which is also coming this year.

According to Gurman, the feature will give a more general reading rather than an exact temperature. Such a feature would, however, be able to detect if the wearer is running a fever and point them to a dedicated thermometer for a more accurate reading.