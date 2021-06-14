The 2022 Apple Watch will feature a temperature sensor but not the rumored blood glucose sensor, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

While the addition of a blood glucose sensor is something that has been rumored for a year or two now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu say that it simply isn't possible as yet.

Apple had previously aimed to put a body temperature sensor in this year's model, but that is now more likely to be included in the 2022 update. The blood-sugar sensor, which would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, is unlikely to be ready for commercial launch for several more years.

That's hugely disappointing news for diabetics in particular, but the addition of a temperature sensor could be important in a post-COVID-19 world. However, the more interesting news is that Apple is said to be working on an "extreme" version of Apple Watch, designed to take more of a beating than previous models.

The extreme sports model, described by some inside Apple as either an "explorer" or "adventure" edition, was in development for release as early as this year, but it is now more likely to launch in 2022. That new model would help Apple compete with rugged offerings from players like Garmin Ltd. and Casio Computer Co.

A more rugged Apple Watch would be welcomed by those who partake in extreme sports or just prefer a wearable that's a little more robust than the current Apple Watch Series 6 offering.

That being said, Apple Watch Series 6 is still the best Apple Watch ever made. You can grab one, and other Apple wearables, in our collection of the best Apple Watch deals right now, too.