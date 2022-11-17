6 Apple deals you can already buy that won't be beaten on Black Friday

Black Friday is still a few days away, but we've already seen some great deals on Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. That includes some deals that aren't likely to be beaten anytime soon, which means you might as well get the jump and beat the rush of Black Friday. Here's 6 of our favorites.

This is the best MacBook you can buy during Black Friday for the price. $800 for an Apple silicon beast that is ultra-portable and efficient.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.

We were blown away to see a $50 discount on the iPad less than four weeks after it was unveiled, yet here we are.

(opens in new tab) iPad | $449 $399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The first discount on Apple's brand new entry-level iPad. Save $50 on an iPad that was released just a few weeks ago, and boasts spicy new internals and a fabulous new design. It's got Apple's A14 chip, a USB-C port, and a much larger new screen, and the dated design from the previous generation is gone!

The M2 MacBook Air is Apple's latest and greatest lightweight laptop, and this is its cheapest-ever price despite being just a couple of months old.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 Midnight: $1199 $1099 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 has been one of our favorite laptop releases of the year, and now we're able to get it at a reduced price. This price at B&H Photo is lower than you might find at Best Buy or Amazon, although it's only on one color option. This price doesn't beat out the previous lowest price, but it does match it for this color - so it's still a great deal (If you like dark-colored laptops).

AirPods Pro 2 haven't been around for very long, so savings aren't massive, but this is still a nice $20 saving you might as well take if you're in market.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest in the AirPods line, the AirPods Pro 2 have brought some big improvements to the AirPods Pro line. They're also consistently at least $10 off at Amazon, which, while not the biggest saving, is always welcome.

Surprisingly given it's age, there are lots of deals to be found on Apple Watch Series 8, including this hefty deal on a cellular model.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular | $499 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There are discounts to be had on all the sizes of the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, but the biggest is on the 41mm. This price chops a healthy $50 off the price of the Apple Watch, not quite making it the lowest price ever, but getting it awful close.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M2 | $799 $729 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The brand new iPad Pro sees its best discount yet, now $70 off in Silver with 128GB of storage! It comes with the new M2 Processor, but is otherwise the same as the previous iPad Pro model, which makes it hard to justify without this handy deal!

We're still tracking all the best Apple Black Friday deals, and there will no doubt be more to speak of as we get closer to the main event and on into Cyber Monday, however, this is a great starting point and includes lots of deals on new-ish products that aren't likely to be beaten over the course of the next few days or even weeks!

