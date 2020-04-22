For those who have been wondering how to protect their new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, it appears that Apple already has a solution in mind.

Reported by 9to5Mac, those who purchase AppleCare+ for the iPad Pro also receive coverage for their Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. On the AppleCare website, the company says that AppleCare+ will cover the Magic Keyboard for two years against hardware issues and two incidents of accidental damage.

"Every iPad comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months."

According to Apple, those who need to get their Magic Keyboard serviced for accidental damage through AppleCare+ will be subject to a $29 service fee.

"Each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone."

In order to receive the coverage on the new Magic Keyboard, AppleCare+ must be added to your iPad Pro within sixty days of purchase. For those who purchased a 2020 iPad Pro with AppleCare+, you are already covered. If you purchased a 2020 iPad Pro without AppleCare+, you still have some time to add coverage.

The benefit will, unfortunately, be lost to those who have had a 2018 iPad Pro for more than sixty days without adding AppleCare+, which will likely equate to most customers with the older iPad Pro.