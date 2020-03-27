If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power. Fortunately, B&H is offering a $300 savings on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The machine, which comes with a 512GB, is down to $1,699 there as well as at Best Buy which is a match for the lowest we have seen it go.

All-time low Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar This mid-2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and portable form factor for taking it on the go. This is a match for its lowest price to date. $1699.00 $1999.00 $300 off See at B&H

The model on sale come in space gray or silver and features Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machines are equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and pack in an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. The machine balances power and portability, though the 16-inch MacBook Pro got the major updates in 2019. You can compare the specs here.

Of course, Apple just released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's much more affordable and even more portable. See how the two stack up in our guide.

At B&H, shipping is fast and free and you can also benefit from the company's B&H Payboo Credit Card. If you pay for a MacBook with the card, B&H will instantly pay you back the sales tax you paid. Depending on which state you live in, that could result in big savings.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.