If you're buying a laptop, it's wise to invest in the sort of machine that's going to last you a very long time. That doesn't mean you can't make a savings, though! The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is discounted by almost $375 at eBay right now, dropping it down to just $2,024.99. That huge discount applies to the entry-level 512GB model in space gray and drops the machine to the lowest price we've seen since it was released last year.

The specifications for this laptop include the 6-core 9th-generation 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card with GDDR6 memory, an ultra-fast 512GB solid state drive, and more. Other features include a long-lasting battery that works for up to 11 hours, a six-speaker audio system, and four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for connecting peripherals and accessories. There is even a three-mic array for recording crystal clear audio or making your voice heard during conference calls.

Of course you'll also get Apple's beautiful 16-inch Retina display that uses True Tone tech for the best colors no matter what environment around you is like. Plus, the keyboard is Apple's new Magic Keyboard design with new scissor-switch mechanism. Get instant authentication with Touch ID, and keep your favorite shortcuts at your fingertips with the Touch Bar. This exact machine would go for $2,399 directly at Apple, so scoring it for $2,025 saves you a huge chunk.

Rene Ritchie's review from November said, "The keyboard is, in my opinion, Apple's best ever. The performance improves on Intel even when Intel hasn't been able to improve themselves." He added, "when taken as part of Apple's abstracted architecture that layers metal on top of both the CPU, the new AMD GPU, and Apple's own T2, it achieves performance flexibility and efficiency I don't think any other laptop can match."