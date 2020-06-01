Apple only recently unveiled its latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, but you can already save just shy of $200 on one. Thanks to a limited-time sale at Best Buy, the 2020 MacBook Pro is discounted as low as $1,099.99 with other configurations seeing the same near-$200 price drop. Amazon is matching some of the discounts too, making now a great time to upgrade.
Apple's latest MacBook Pro models are available with a near-$200 savings at Best Buy in silver or space gray. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models are all discounted to their best prices yet.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same display size as the MacBook Air, but it packs in slightly more power. It comes with the latest 10th-generation Intel processors on the higher-end versions, but the starting models also have the updated Magic Keyboard. It starts with a 256GB SSD and goes up to 1TB SSD of storage. RAM is 8GB on the base model with other configurations coming with 16GB.
The Pro models also feature Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor, have two or four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports depending on the configuration, speakers with wide stereo sound, and more. We took the new MacBook Pro to task in our in-depth review, praising its faster speeds, better graphics, and the improved scissor-switch keyboard. We also put together a detailed 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air comparison to help those choosing between the two.
These deals won't last for long, so be sure to make the most of them while you still can. If you miss them or the MacBook Pro isn't quite right for you, then peruse our list of the best MacBook deals for some other ways to save.
