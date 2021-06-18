TSMC is readying mass production of its first 3nm chips for the second half of next year, according to a new report. That means there's a good chance that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup will make use of the new manufacturing process for its A16 SoC.

While moving to a smaller die doesn't necessarily guarantee improved performance, it does tend to usher in improved speeds, better power management, and fewer thermal issues.

According to a DigiTimes report, the 2022 chips will make use of a 3nm process.

TSMC is fast advancing its manufacturing processes, and it is expected to move its N4, namely 4nm, node to risk production in the third quarter of 2021, with N3 - 3nm node - to start volume production at the world's number-one pure-play foundry house in second-half 2022.

That quote may also suggest that Apple's A15 chip, to be part of iPhone 13, will make us of a new 4nm process.

The same report also notes that TSMC is warning clients that they will be raising service fees once more due to the ongoing "tight semiconductor manufacturing capacity."

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 lineup this fall, likely in September. If all goes according to plan the 3nm chip-powered iPhone 14 will presumably ship a year later in the fall of 2022.

