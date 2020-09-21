Apple's next iPhone announcement will include a whole new name, according to one leaker. With a 5.4-inch iPhone coming to market next month – we think – anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream says the miniature iPhone will be called just that – iPhone 12 mini.

We've heard rumors along those lines before and it would fit with Apple's use of the iPad mini name, of course.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

All of the other names shared by the leaker are pretty much nailed on at this point. A 5.4-inch iPhone, complete with small bezels and no Home button, could indeed be perfectly suited to the iPhone 12 mini moniker. It'll be big inside. though, thanks to the same Apple A14 Bionic chip that will power the other members of the iPhone 12 family.

We're expecting all four iPhones to be announced via a streamed special event at some point in October, although nobody knows exactly when just yet. One thing we can pretty much guarantee is that the new iPhones won't ship with chargers, just like Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.