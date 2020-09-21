What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 next month.
- Leaker L0vetodream claims it will be called iPhone 12 mini.
- That gives us iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple's next iPhone announcement will include a whole new name, according to one leaker. With a 5.4-inch iPhone coming to market next month – we think – anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream says the miniature iPhone will be called just that – iPhone 12 mini.
We've heard rumors along those lines before and it would fit with Apple's use of the iPad mini name, of course.
12mini— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020
12
12 Pro
12 Pro Max
All of the other names shared by the leaker are pretty much nailed on at this point. A 5.4-inch iPhone, complete with small bezels and no Home button, could indeed be perfectly suited to the iPhone 12 mini moniker. It'll be big inside. though, thanks to the same Apple A14 Bionic chip that will power the other members of the iPhone 12 family.
We're expecting all four iPhones to be announced via a streamed special event at some point in October, although nobody knows exactly when just yet. One thing we can pretty much guarantee is that the new iPhones won't ship with chargers, just like Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.
