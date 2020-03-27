What you need to know
- Ming-Chi Kuo says several ARM-based Macs are on the way next year.
- He also claims they could reduce processor costs by 40-60%.
- Finally, he says USB4 support will come to Macs in 2022.
A report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that several ARM-based Macs are on the way next year, and that the architecture could reduce processor costs by between 40-60%.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple plans to launch several Mac notebooks and desktop computers with its own custom-designed Arm-based processors in 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo believes that Arm-based processors will significantly enhance the competitive advantage of the Mac lineup, allow Apple to refresh its Mac models without relying on Intel's processor roadmap, reduce processor costs by 40 to 60 percent, and provide Macs with more hardware differentiation from Windows PCs.
The news reflects a separate recent report from Kuo suggesting that MacBooks featuring Apple-designed chips could arrive as early as this year. That previous prediction had stated Apple's own custom Mac chips could feature as early as the end of 2020 or the end of 2021. This latest report seems to suggest that he may have refined that prediction to 2021.
Apple currently designs its own ARM chips for iPad and iPhone, and speculation has been rife for a couple of years that Apple will eventually transition away from Intel processors to its own custom processors. Even Steve Jobs spoke about the possibility.
Find out more about Mac and the transition to ARM.
More recently, Apple announced its brand new MacBook Air, a fabulously mobile and now even-more-powerful MacBook solution. You can read our full review here!
Air Force
MacBook Air 2020
The best MacBook for everyone is finally, fully back.
Apple's most popular Mac returns to the performance, keyboard, and pricing that made it not only so popular, but so iconic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone suppliers deny 5G iPhone production delays
Contrary to reports that the next iPhone might be delayed, supply chain sources say that production is still on track.
PSA: It’s OK if you can't close your rings while social distancing
Not filling your Apple Watch activity rings can be irritating, especially if you're used to crushing your goals. But maybe now is the time to go easy on yourself.
It's a tablet battle between the new iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro X
The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a beautiful device, and it's now closer than ever to the Surface Pro lineup thanks to a keyboard and touchpad. But how does it fare against the Surface Pro X? We compare the two.
Webcam hacking is real, but you can protect yourself with a privacy cover
Worried people might be looking in through your webcam on your MacBook? No worries! Here are some great privacy covers that will protect your privacy.