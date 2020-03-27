A report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that several ARM-based Macs are on the way next year, and that the architecture could reduce processor costs by between 40-60%.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple plans to launch several Mac notebooks and desktop computers with its own custom-designed Arm-based processors in 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Kuo believes that Arm-based processors will significantly enhance the competitive advantage of the Mac lineup, allow Apple to refresh its Mac models without relying on Intel's processor roadmap, reduce processor costs by 40 to 60 percent, and provide Macs with more hardware differentiation from Windows PCs.

The news reflects a separate recent report from Kuo suggesting that MacBooks featuring Apple-designed chips could arrive as early as this year. That previous prediction had stated Apple's own custom Mac chips could feature as early as the end of 2020 or the end of 2021. This latest report seems to suggest that he may have refined that prediction to 2021.

Apple currently designs its own ARM chips for iPad and iPhone, and speculation has been rife for a couple of years that Apple will eventually transition away from Intel processors to its own custom processors. Even Steve Jobs spoke about the possibility.

