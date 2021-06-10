Apple Highlights From Wwdc19 Craig Federighi Unveils Ios13Source: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple SVP Craig Federighi has been talking to YouTubers about all things WWDC.
  • Federighi also discussed Apple Park and other subjects during the calls.

Apple's SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi has appeared in more than a handful of YouTube videos today, talking about all things WWDC and a few things not.

The videos cover various aspects of WWDC, starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey while there was even the opportunity to discuss the home of Apple – Apple Park.

There are a to of videos and it seems Hair Force One spent a good few hours getting through the interviews. It doesn't seem to have affected him though – he's as jovial as you'd expect from minute one to the very end.

Check them all out!

