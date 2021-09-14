What you need to know
- Apple's newly announced iPad mini has a new promo video to show it off.
- The new iPad mini will go on sale next week and can be pre-ordered now.
The newly announced iPad mini is the best iPad mini yet, and a new promo video shows exactly why that is.
Shared to YouTube following the completion of Apple's California Streaming event, the new video takes us on a while ride across the many different use cases an iPad mini could find itself in — and the whole video is shot in a way only Apple seems capable of doing.
Check it out!
Mega power. Mini sized. The all-new iPad mini with the powerful A15 Bionic chip fits in the palm of your hand. It has an all-screen design with a stunning 8.3" Liquid Retina display. Superfast 5G. New Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. USB-C. iPadOS. And it works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Available in four gorgeous colors.
Apple's new iPad mini is available for pre-order right now and you should be able to walk into an Apple Store and pick one up from Friday, September 24. That's also when anyone placing an online pre-order should expect their order to arrive, too.
Apple announced the new tablet alongside a standard iPad as well as the iPhone 13 lineup and Apple Watch Series 7.
The new iPad mini is shaping up to be a great little tablet — all you need to do is decide which of those four gorgeous colors you're going to go for!
