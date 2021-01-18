What you need to know
- Apple's Jay Blahnik was on the Healthy-ish podcast for a new interview.
- The interview focuses on Apple Fitness+ and how we approach working out.
When Apple Fitness+ originally launched in December of 2020, Apple's Jay Blahnik, the head of Fitness Technologies at the company, made the rounds for some interviews on the new fitness subscription service. Now, one month after the service launched to the public, the senior director is back for another interview.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Blahnik sat down to talk about Apple Fitness+ on the Healthy-ish podcast. The 8-minute interview, titled "Why metrics are your best motivator," covers "getting excited about health and fitness, metrics, Apple Fitness+, and rethinking how we work out."
The show's description says that the discussion also touches on how we may need to change the way that we think about what we need in order to get a workout in.
Jay Blahnik is the Senior Director of Fitness Technologies at Apple, so it goes without saying that he knows a thing or two about what gets people up and moving. He shares how Apple Fitness+ taps into this, and also why it might be time to rethink where, when and even how you work out. Because, the world has changed. And your gym membership with it.
You can listen to the full interview below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
