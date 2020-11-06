What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is now on Apple.com.
- It'll sell for $129 and come in four colors.
- But you can't buy one yet.
Apple has today added the iPhone 12 Lether Sleeve with MagSafe to its growing collection of accessories. Priced at $129 and available in four colors, the new case isn't actually available for you to buy, however.
Apple says that the new case will be available "soon" and once it is, buyers can choose between Baltic Blue, Pink Citrus, Saddle Brown, and Red.
Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there's a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.
Apple says that the sleeve is made with high-quality leather and that it will age naturally over time. That isn't necessarily a bad thing – but Apple goes one step further, saying MagSafe chargers could leave a mark after a while.
This sleeve is made with high-quality, supple leather to protect your iPhone. Leather is a natural material and like a fine leather belt, it may show creases, marks, or a patina over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints.
That definitely seems sub-optimal to say the least. But it should at least give everyone an idea of just how strong those MagSafe magnets are!
