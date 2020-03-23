What you need to know
- Apple's 2020 iPhones will likely be announced in September.
- A new report has the largest of them all getting unique camera features.
- A larger sensor and sensor-shift stabilization are said to be in the cards.
A new report has Apple's largest 2020 iPhone getting some camera changes that won't be available in the smaller, cheaper models. According to a new research note by Ming-Chi Kuo and picked up by 9to5Mac, we can expect a new, larger sensor as well as sensor-shift stabilization to make an appearance.
We've seen tentative reports of sensor-based stabilization before, but this is certainly the first concrete information we've seen and in Ming-Chi Kuo it comes from a source that is often reliable. If Apple does add the feature we can expect a more reliable and stable image, even from the Ultra Wide lens which doesn't have optical stabilization currently.
However, it's the inclusion of the larger image sensor that would potentially make for a bigger difference in image quality. A larger sensor means for more light being captured, providing improved low-light performance. Images with reduced noise should be the norm.
While these two additions are expected to be part of iPhone 12 Pro Max this year, Kuo believes that they will work their way down the lineup in subsequent years – potentially as soon as 2021.
