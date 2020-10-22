Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing, sat down with Rich DeMuro on the Rich On Tech Podcast to talk iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro features, the removal of the wall charger from the box, and what to expect on iPhone launch day.

When asked about MagSafe and concerns about the magnet deactivating cards that might be stored with it in your pocket, Drance did admit that certain cards could be impacted by new technology.

"Those credit cards, they're made with magnetic stripes that are pretty strong so that shouldn't be a problem next to next to your phone ... what you do want to watch out for is those single-use types of cards like the hotel cards."

The executive recommended storing those types of cards in a different pocket, a wallet or purse, or in an accessory like Apple's new MagSafe Wallet as it is shielded to protect the cards stored in it.

When asked about what customers can expect on iPhone launch day this year, Drance stressed the importance ordering for contactless delivery as well as ordering ahead for in-store pickup. Confirming reports that Apple would change the way it handles its store experience this year, the executive said walk-in customers can expect delays.

"If you do show up as a walk-in ... we may give you an appointment to come back at a later time .. you may expect to wait a little longer because of occupancy in the stores ... we may not be able to get everyone in as quickly as possible."

The interview with Kaiann Drance covered a range of other topics including new features in the iPhone 12 as well as Apple's decision to remove the wall charger from the box.

You can listen to the full interview on the Rich on Tech Podcast on Apple Podcasts. If you prefer to watch the full interview between Kaiann Drance and Rich DeMuro in video format, check out the YouTube video below: