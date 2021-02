Apple's new M1 processor has received universal praise from all who have tried it, including in our own M1 MacBook Pro review, though you don't have to pay full price for one if you know where to look for a MacBook deal.

Right now, Amazon is dropping the newest MacBook Pro to its lowest price to date with a $100. We've only seen it hit this price once before and this is the first time that the deal also applies to the space gray model making now the perfect time to buy if you've been holding out for the darker colorway.

$100 off Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (Late 2020) The new MacBook Pro brings huge performance boosts while also adding hours upon hours of battery life. It features the M1 Chip with 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. Considering it is so new, a discount this steep is a superb deal. $1199.00 $1299.00 $100 off See at Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Macs to feature Apple's M1 processor, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac. Compared to its Intel predecessor, the new M1 processor yields up to 2.8x faster processing with its 8-core CPU and 5x faster graphics performance with the 8-core GPU. The new chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning.

All of these performance gains sound like they would have a negative impact on battery life, but that is not the case. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets up to 20 hours of battery life — twice that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.

The M1 chip also enables the Mac to wake instantly from sleep, just like the iPhone and iPad. The new solid-state drive (SSD) ups the read speeds to 3.3GB/s so the Pro is great to work with on large, demanding files. It also brings better quality to the FaceTime HD camera.

The rest of the MacBook Pro is the same as always. It features a Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, a studio-quality three-mic array, the Magic Keyboard, and the famous (or infamous) Touch Bar. It also packs in Wi-Fi 6 and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

